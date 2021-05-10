OnePlus’s OxygenOS is a beautiful, near-stock Android skin. Now, they are planning some changes to further expand the skin.

On a forum post last week, OnePlus announced the topic for an upcoming Open Ears Forum, an event OnePlus conducts where users can talk directly to OnePlus concerning their thoughts on a predetermined topic.

The topic this time around: a theme store. In the forum post, OnePlus said:

The OxygenOS team is exploring a Theme Store feature idea to be brought to the OS in a future update. However, before we do it, we want to discuss it with some of our users, to hear your feedback about this upcoming feature with you, and to get your insights about it. Crystal Z., https://forums.oneplus.com/threads/join-our-online-oef-theme-store.1427214/

Samsung is probably the most notable manufacturer to include a theme store, and I have my own qualms about how it’s implemented, but I am hopeful that the aforementioned simplicity of OxygenOS translates into a smoother experience if and when they decide to include themes.

If you’re interested in hearing the discussion or participating yourself on May 18, check out the forum post for more information. You can also check out our OnePlus 9 Pro review here.