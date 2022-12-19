OnePlus didn’t want to be left out of the holidays in 2022. The company has announced that it will be holding a gala to unveil the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds in New Delhi, India. Details are still left to be worked out but our contacts have shared the Cloud 11 moniker represents the latest technology and user experience OnePlus has to offer.

We expect the new devices from OnePlus to again push the boundaries of what Android units should look and perform like. The OnePlus brand always takes performance and internal specs seriously, and we think the OnePlus 11 5G will continue this tradition.

The AndroidGuys team will continue to share any new details as they become available and will cover the event as soon as it happens. Let us know in the comments. Are you excited about a new OnePlus device? What features do you want to see?