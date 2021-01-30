Open Box Deal: Save nearly 40% on Asus AC1900 Dual Band Gigabit WiFi Router

Yours for just $79.99, this dual-band router is one of the most popular models on Amazon

Having a high-speed internet connection has often been seen as a luxury, but now that so many of are working from home, or being forced to work in new places, a quality connection is more a necessity.

Have multiple people working or attending school remotely under the same roof? Surely you understand how much impact each user has on that Wi-Fi connection.

It’s not as simple as paying for faster download, either. Indeed, you’re bottlenecked by the router in your home. And if you’re using the one that came from your internet provider, you’re not doing yourself any favors. You need a router that can support high-speed internet, and in a smart and intuitive way.

The top-rated Asus AC1900 Dual Band Gigabit WiFi Router is that unit, and it’s on sale right now for just $79.99. This router features dual-band connectivity supporting AC1900 speeds, which means it has a 5GHz band (1300Mbps) and a 2.4GHz band (600Mbps) , for a total of 1900Mbps of bandwidth that can be accessed at once.

Dual-band functionality lets you designate devices to specific bands based on bandwidth consumption. Low-powered IoT devices like smart lights and speakers can operate on the 2.4GHz band, freeing the 5GHz band for more data-intensive workloads like online VR gaming. The router also lets you switch your devices on the fly such as moving your laptop to the 2.4GHz connection for basic web browsing and emails.

This Asus router delivers 3,000 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage, which is approximately twice that needed for most homes.

Normally you’d have to spend about $130 for this router, and even then it’s worth it as it’s currently rated at 4.5 stars on Amazon. AndroidGuys readers can save big on one right now through an open-box offer which sees it going for just $79.99, or nearly 40% off.

NOTE: This router is not compatible with Aimesh or Mesh WIFI Systems

NOTE: This is a NEW product but not in the original packaging. We are using a New White Box.

