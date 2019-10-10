Oppo Ace debuts with ridiculous charging speed

It's the fastest charging phone ever and costs less than $500

Oppo on Thursday announced its latest phone, the Reno Ace, a device that features some of the most high-end hardware you’ll find.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

When it comes to specifications, the phone closely resembles the 7T, the newest device from its OnePlus sister brand. Included are the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, a 6.5-inch 1080p display (20:9 aspect ratio) with water drop cutout and 90Hz refresh rate.

Also present is the ever-popular Sony 48-megapixel IMX586 sensor which is supported by 13-megapixel 5x hybrid zoom telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

All that stuff pales compared to the battery of the Reno Ace. Tucked inside is a 4,000mAh dual-cell battery which can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in just 30 minutes. According to Oppo, five minutes on a charger can add two hours of usage to the device.

How does it do this? The phone comes with a 65W charger with its VOOC Flash Charge circuit technology. Of course this requires a proprietary charger to achieve such speeds. The Reno Ace does support USB-C Power Delivery and Qualcomm Quick Charge at 18W which is still incredibly quick.

The Reno Ace lands in China first and with a starting price of 3,199 yuan (~$450 USD) where it includes 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. For 3,799 yuan (~$530 USD) you get 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.