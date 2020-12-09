Oppo Find X3 Pro Leak: Now you can befriend ants

Oppo is a Chinese manufacturer of smartphones and related to OnePlus. Recently, some new info about their Find X3 Pro came out.

The Find X line is Oppo’s flagship line, and therefore the FindX3 Pro will have flagship specs to back it up in addition to an insane camera.

The Oppo Find X3 pro will feature a 6.7 inch, 1440p display with 10-bit color. The Find X3 Pro will also possibly feature a 10-120Hz refresh rate. For the battery, there will be a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 30W wireless charging.

Now for the unique parts. For those of you who hold your phone upside down, a dual NFC antenna will allow you to tap-to-pay no matter which end of the phone touches the sensor.

Onto the camera. The Oppo Find X3 Pro will feature two 50MP cameras, one of them being for ultra-wide shots. In addition, you can find a 13MP telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom. The most interesting is a 3MP camera with 25X zoom and a ring of lights around it, which Evan Blass claims will make it act as a microscope.