Oppo announced today that their Find X3 series (including the Neo, the Lite, and the Pro) will enjoy three years of security patches, up from the previous two years for other Oppo devices. This puts them on par with Google, which is a good step for the manufacturer. While behind Samsung’s policy of four years, Oppo is currently investigating this possibility to see if the hardware can handle it. One thing to note, however, is that these devices will only get two years of software updates. This means that the phone that launched with Android 11 will be upgraded up to Android 13.

Oppo has become the fourth-largest phone manufacturer and the Find X3 Pro is a very amazing phone, with this new update policy making it even more attractive. You can read more about the Find X3 Pro here.

