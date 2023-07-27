OPPO is expanding its midrange smartphone portfolio with the launch of the OPPO K11 smartphone in China. Although it’s not the first phone in the K-series, OPPO already unveiled the K11x smartphone earlier this year in China. The K11 smartphone has a very similar design to the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G (the latest midrange form OnePlus) which was launched recently in the global market. Have a look at the detailed specs and prices of the OPPO K11 smartphone.

OPPO K11 comes in three variant options- the base 8/256GB variant costs CNY 1,899 (~$266), the 12/256GB costs CNY 1,999 (~$280), and the top-end 12/512GB model retails at CNY 2,499 (~$350). OPPO offers two new shades for the K11- the Moon Shadow and Glacier Blue.

Currently, the smartphone is now available for pre-orders while the open sales will commence on August 1 in China. OPPO hasn’t shared any words on the international availability of the OPPO K11.

Inside the OPPO K11, Snapdragon 782G chipset is at the helm paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 13 based on ColorOS 13.1 custom skin out of the box. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging tech which claimed to charge the device in just 26-min.

In terms of lenses, the OPPO K11 has a triple rear camera setup with 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera with OIS support coupled with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro lens. For the front, the OPPO K11 features a 16MP camera for selfies and video chats.

The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 500 nits of peak brightness, and a 2160Hz PWM high-frequency dimming.