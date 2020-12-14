Oppo introduces sliding phone concept and TWS earbud ecosystem

In collaboration with nendo, Oppo has released a new design concept for a “slide-phone”. This presents an interesting alternative to foldables. About the size of a credit card when folded up, the slide phone is meant to allow users to interact with their phones in the ways they wanted.

Today, we’re showcasing two new design concepts produced in collaboration with leading Japanese design studio, nendo. First, is the ‘slide-phone’, which features a triple-hinge foldable screen system. #OPPOxnendo pic.twitter.com/r6YNrc2EmP — OPPO (@oppo) December 14, 2020

Sliding the first fold up lets you interact with your call history, notifications and music players quickly and easily. The second fold reveals a 3.15-inch screen that might be good for taking photos with the phone’s four cameras or playing quick games. Folding out the full seven-inch phone reveals an inbuilt stylus.

In addition to this, Oppo revealed another design called “music-link” centered around a pair of TWS earbuds, including a smartwatch, speaker, portable charger and a wireless charger. You can read more about these concepts on Oppo’s website, but keep in mind these are concepts and not likely to be realized any time soon.