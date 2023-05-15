OPPO has officially launched the latest 5G mid–range smartphone in the F series- the OPPO F23 5G in Indian markets. The F23 comes with decent features at decent pricing but compared to the predecessor, the smartphone hasn’t got any major upgrades in terms of processor and camera. The notable improvement is OPPO added 67W fast charging support. Have a look at the detailed specifications and pricing of the OPPO F23 5G smartphone.

OPPO F23 5G retails at ₹24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and comes in Bold Gold and Cool Black color options. The smartphone is now available for pre-order via Amazon and OPPO.com and it will be up for sale starting from May 18th.

OPPO F23 5G smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor (the same processor we saw in the F21 Pro, F21s Pro 5G smartphone) paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and it also has up to 8GB virtual RAM support. One thing OPPO did it very well is the brand promised to offer 4 years of major OS updates and 5 years of security patch updates.

In terms of lenses, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup at the back- a 64MP primary camera joined by a 2MP portrait lens and 2MP macro lens and it has a 32MP selfie camera for capturing video chats and selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery (which is up from 4.500mAh) with a 67W (up from 33W) fast charging support.

OPPO F23 5G sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ LTPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 680 nits of peak brightness, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device boots Android 13 based on ColorOS 13.1 out of the box.