Oscal Pad 10 stars official teaser, signaling flagship tablet specs

OSCAL, a flourishing technology brand, is committed to letting everyone enjoy smart devices with leap-forward performance and trendsetting design at friendly prices. It has been creating stylish and slim designs for young users for years, as evidenced by the Oscal C80’s huge success in the market.

With relentless progress, Oscal is planning its latest flagship tablet, the Oscal Pad 10, after launching its first tablet, the Pad 8. The Oscal Pad10 is expected to come with some upgrades in entertainment, efficiency, and convenience with an impressive 10.1-inch display with Widevine L1 support, PC Mode, a massive 6580mAh battery, and powerful UNISOC T606 & Doke OS P_V3.0.

Let’s take a look at most of the specs, as revealed by the very official sources.

Go for Unparalleled Entertainment Joys:

10.1-inch screen & Widevine L1 support & Smart-K Dual Box Speakers & 6580mAh Battery

Previous leaks suggest that Oscal Pad 10 will come with an 8.9 mm ultra-slim & 536 lightweight body, making it conformable to grab anytime and easy to carry anywhere. It will be quite sleek with three color options, Mint Green, Moonlight Silver, and Diamond Grey.

In terms of display, It’s supposed to use a 10.1-inch screen with a resolution of 1200*1920 that will surely blow you away when you watch your favorite videos. The Oscal Pad10 will offer Google Widevine L1 support, making it an even more compelling option for media consumption coupled with mobile data support so that you will be able to stream in 1080P at websites like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and more.

Thankfully there seem to be Smart-K Dual Box Speakers, which is arguably the highlight of Oscal Pad 10, providing stereo-like sound while you are listening to music, watching TV, or having calls.

In addition, Oscal Pad 10 is likely to be equipped with a 6580mAh battery. When fully charged, it will get you through the day or a long journey without having to worry about juicing it up or having to switch it off after watching one movie.

Higher Efficiency for Everyday Tasks:

UNISOC T606& PC Mode & Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Support &8MP+13MP Cameras

According to the official leak, Oscal Pad 10 boasts an Octa-core UNISOC T606 that can crush through any intensive task that you throw at it, which is definitely a device where you will be able to do much in heavy tasks. Multitasking is effortless thanks to 8 GB of RAM and 6 GB of virtual RAM. It’s also packed with 128GB ROM which supports MicroSD card expansion of up to 1TB storage, rendering a lack of storage a none issue.

According to rumors, Oscal Pad 10 will support PC Mode, allowing your pad to function as a computer when paired with a wireless keyboard and mouse, boosting your work productivity to new heights.

On the camera side, Oscal Pad10 will sport a 13MP Sony®IMX319 shooter as the rear camera making it a good helper for scanning documents, as well as an 8MP Samsung®5K4H7 as the front camera to take stunning photos of your loved moments.

Boost Convenience to Amp Up Your Productivity: Doke OS _P V3.0

As leaked, Oscal Pad 10 will come with Doke OS _P V3.0 pre-installed, which is based on Android 12 that spruces up in design, convenience, and smoothness. It has introduced Versatile Desktop, which allows you to easily group apps together, dismiss folders, lock desktop layout and customize icons with a breeze. Some handy features will be included in Smart Floating Windows, such as swiping left or right and then holding for the smart sidebar, swiping right for minus one screen, and swiping down for the control panel. It’s rather compelling to own pristine and inspiring themes like Thumbling, Rhythm, and Aurora.

Other Highlights:

Additionally, Oscal Pad 10 seems to be equipped with 4-in-1 Navigation, serving as your safeguard by providing the precise location. It also deserves some appreciation for providing Dual 4G that can be used for another SIM card or TF card. By the way, you are able to access your device on the fly with Face Unlock.

Price & Availability:

Want to know more about it? It’s said that the world premiere will be launched from January 9th to 13th, 2023 PST at only $129.99 (down from $259.99) with 50% off! Click here to get more information.