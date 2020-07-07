OtterBox and LifeProof holding sale through July 8

OtterBox Logo. (PRNewsFoto/OtterBox)

OtterBox and LifeProof, the manufacturers of the best protective cases for smartphones, are holding a sale until tomorrow, July 8.

OtterBox

At OtterBox, you can get 15% off of every item on the site, excluding the Otter + Pop and Viva Series.

For an example, if you were intrigued in buying some of OtterBox’s new power products, like the Home Wall Charging Kit, you’ll pay just 33.96 as opposed to the original price of $39.95.

Home Wall Charging Kit

LifeProof

At LifeProof, you get $15 off every product(given it costs $15 or more).

These sales last until tomorrow, July 8th. The discounts only apply to individual products and will not reduce tax or shipping prices.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.
