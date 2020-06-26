Otterbox releases new portfolio of power products

Otterbox, easily the industry standard for mobile phone protection, has decided to make a foray into the world of mobile device power with their new range of products.

The entire range is as durable as you’d expect any Otterbox product to be, and is also enabled with fast charging. Here’s some of the new products:

This durable battery pack supports a variety of fast charging standards with a max output of 18W per port. The battery pack can be recharged via the included USB-A to USB-C cable.

The Fast Charge Power Bank is available in 10,000, 15,000, and 20,000mAh sizes, ranging from around two to four recharge cycles for a modern smartphone, and costs between $34.95 and $54.95 depending on the size you choose.

Like the Fast Charge Power Bank, the Qi Wireless Bank includes up to 18W charging per port, but this bank comes with the added bonus of 10W Qi Wireless Charging.

The Fast Charge Qi Wireless Power Bank includes a USB-A to USB-C cable and comes in either a 10,000 or 15,000mAh capacity, priced at $39.95 and $49.95, respectively.

For even higher portability, look no further than the Mobile Charging Kit, which includes a slim 5,000mAh power bank and a 3-in-1 cable with microUSB and USB-C and Lightning Adapters.

The whole kit costs $34.95

This durable wall charger with an included 1 meter cable features up to an 18W output. The cable itself has been bend/flex-tested 3,000 times.

The Wall Charging Kit will run you $39.95, regardless of whether you go with the Lightning or USB-C cable.

This range includes the choice of four different kits, with two fast charging options

The two fast charging car chargers come with a single 18W USB-C output and include either a USB-C to Lightning cable or USB-C to USB-C cable, both priced at $34.95.

You can buy all of these products starting today, as well as view the whole range of products at Otterbox.