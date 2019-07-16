Our favorite deals left for Amazon Prime Day 2019

Prime Day from Amazon has become somewhat of an unofficial holiday in the United States recently. The company creates huge traffic to the retail site by offering a 48 hour period for some large discounts on many of its most popular items.
We wanted to put together a shortlist of some of our favorite tech deals left on the final day of Prime Day.
Amazon Fire TVs
Amazon has both the standard and 4k models of the Fire TV Stick marked down for Prime Day. The company’s other Fire TV devices and TVs are also marked down to some the lowest prices we’ve seen.
Most of the deals also come with $45 credit towards Sling TV’s streaming service for a limited time.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick — the normal price: $40 — Prime Day price: $15
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K — the normal price: $50 — Prime Day price: $25
- Amazon Fire TV Cube — the normal price: $120 — Prime Day price: $70
- Amazon Fire TV Recast — the normal price: $230 — Prime Day price: $130
- Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV edition — the normal price: $180 — Prime Day price: $100
Mesh WiFi
Mesh networks are the latest advancement in consumer WiFi and most of the major players are getting involved in the market. Google, Eero (Amazon-owned), Nokia, and Netgear all now support mesh WiFi in product lines.
- Google WiFi — the normal price for 3-pack: $259 — Prime Day price: $229
- Eero Mesh WiFi — the normal price for Eero and beacon pack: $400 — Prime Day price: $200
- Nokia Beacon — the normal price for 2-pack: $350 — Prime Day price: $280
- Netgear Orbi — the normal price for 1-pack: $289 — Prime Day price: $200
Roku Streaming
1500
Roku has become the king of streaming. The company leads the market in set-top boxes and has even moved into TVs with the software built into the unit. While it is a direct competitor of Fire TV, Roku is also seeing some great discounts for Prime Day.
- Roku Stick — the normal price: $50 — Prime Day price: $35
- Roku Express — the normal price: $30 — Prime Day price: $25
- Roku Ultra — the normal price: $100 — Prime Day price: $70
- TCL 50-inch Roku TV — the normal price: $300 — Prime Day price: $280
Tech Accessories
Your normal tech accessories for your travel bag are big sellers on Prime Day. This year is no different with many popular options seeing prices slashed.
- myCharge Power Bank — the normal price: $100 — Prime Day price: $90
- Tile Mate personal trackers — the normal price for 1-pack: $25 — Prime Day price: $15
- Fitbit Versa Smartwatch — the normal price: $200 — Prime Day price: $170
- Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch — the normal price: $300 — Prime Day price: $230
Smartphones
Maybe you are looking for a bigger, grander purchase on Prime Day. Many of the top smartphones are on the list of marked down options via Amazon today.
- Samsung Galaxy S10 — the normal price: $900 — Prime Day price: $600
- Samsung Galaxy S10E — the normal price: $750 — Prime Day price: $550
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus — the normal price: $1000 — Prime Day price: $700
- Pixel 3 — the normal price: $800 — Prime Day price: $540
- Pixel 3 XL — the normal price: $875 — Prime Day price: $639
- Moto G7 — the normal price: $290 — Prime Day price: $200
- Razer Phone 2 — the normal price: $720 — Prime Day price: $400