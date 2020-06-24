Panasonic announces TOUGHBOOK A3 Android Tablet

Panasonic has been working on their TOUGHBOOK line since 2011, wanting to bring enterprise-grade Android solutions to the market.
Today, Panasonic announced their newest addition to the line, the TOUGHBOOK A3, a rugged 10.1 inch Android tablet.
The TOUGHBOOK A3 features some of the following:
- A 10.1″ 800 nit screen
- Ability to be used in the rain or with gloves
- A 6 foot drop rating
- IP65 certification
- 4G LTE and FirstNet connectivity
- 9-hour dual hot swappable battery
- Optional barcode reader
- Insertable smart card reader
- Insertable stylus
In addition, Panasonic announced the productivity+ suite which is a set of software solutions through which you can rewrite applications, configure devices, or define user access on Android devices. Deploying with productivity+ allows IT managers to seamlessly configure devices and users to operate their devices securely to protect sensitive or proprietary data.