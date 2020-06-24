Panasonic announces TOUGHBOOK A3 Android Tablet

By
Josiah Ward
-

Panasonic has been working on their TOUGHBOOK line since 2011, wanting to bring enterprise-grade Android solutions to the market.

Today, Panasonic announced their newest addition to the line, the TOUGHBOOK A3, a rugged 10.1 inch Android tablet.

The TOUGHBOOK A3 features some of the following:

  • A 10.1″ 800 nit screen
  • Ability to be used in the rain or with gloves
  • A 6 foot drop rating
  • IP65 certification
  • 4G LTE and FirstNet connectivity
  • 9-hour dual hot swappable battery
  • Optional barcode reader
  • Insertable smart card reader
  • Insertable stylus
Panasonic TOUGHBOOK A3 in action
The TOUGHBOOK A3 in use in a Fire Department

In addition, Panasonic announced the productivity+ suite which is a set of software solutions through which you can rewrite applications, configure devices, or define user access on Android devices. Deploying with productivity+ allows IT managers to seamlessly configure devices and users to operate their devices securely to protect sensitive or proprietary data.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.
