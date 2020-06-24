Panasonic announces TOUGHBOOK A3 Android Tablet

Panasonic has been working on their TOUGHBOOK line since 2011, wanting to bring enterprise-grade Android solutions to the market.

Today, Panasonic announced their newest addition to the line, the TOUGHBOOK A3, a rugged 10.1 inch Android tablet.

The TOUGHBOOK A3 features some of the following:

A 10.1″ 800 nit screen

Ability to be used in the rain or with gloves

A 6 foot drop rating

IP65 certification

4G LTE and FirstNet connectivity

9-hour dual hot swappable battery

Optional barcode reader

Insertable smart card reader

Insertable stylus

In addition, Panasonic announced the productivity+ suite which is a set of software solutions through which you can rewrite applications, configure devices, or define user access on Android devices. Deploying with productivity+ allows IT managers to seamlessly configure devices and users to operate their devices securely to protect sensitive or proprietary data.