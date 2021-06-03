Paramount+ is making some changes to its plans this month. Starting on June 7, 2021, it will discontinue the $5.99 per month Limited Commercials plan which included a live feed to your local CBS channel.

Instead, Paramount+ will introduce a new low-cost plan called Essential for $4.99 a month. The new Essential plan includes access to over 30,000 episodes and movies, including Paramount+ Originals, with limited commercial interruptions. It also includes live streaming of NFL games on CBS and UEFA Champions League, but will not include streaming your local CBS affiliate station.

Stream with limited commercial interruptions

Watch 30,000+ episodes and movies on demand

Access Paramount+ Originals and more exclusive programming

Stream NFL on CBS and Champions League live*

Get 24/7 national news with CBSN

NO LOCAL, LIVE CBS CHANNEL

If you are currently subscribed to the Limited Commercials plan there is no need to worry though. Paramount+ states you will not be forced onto the Essential plan and this change will not affect you. That is, unless you cancel your subscription and resubscribe, because the Limited Commercials plan will no longer be available, and you’ll have to choose between the Essential and Commercial Free plan.

Those of you who are not a fan of commercials or want to stream your local CBS station also still have the option of subscribing to the $9.99 per month Commercial Free plan from Paramount+. That plan includes even more perks like downloading shows to watch offline and access to more sports. However, it’s important to note that it’s not truly ad-free because ads will be shown during live TV and a few select shows.

Stream with no ads (except live TV & a few shows)

Watch 30,000+ episodes, movies & originals on demand

Access Paramount+ Originals and exclusive programming

Stream NFL on CBS, UEFA Champions League and additional top soccer leagues, plus even MORE sports like PGA golf and NCAA basketball

Get 24/7 local & national news with CBSN and CBS live

Download your shows to watch offline, anytime

INCLUDES YOUR LOCAL, LIVE CBS CHANNEL

If you’re looking to save some money, even on the new low-cost plan, then you can sign up for an annual subscription. This knocks the total price down to $49.99 for the Essential plan and $99.99 for the Commercial Free plan saving you around 16% off paying month to month.