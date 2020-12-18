Pete Lau discusses the future of OnePlus, smartwatch confirmed

OnePlus has been said to be working on a smartwatch as early as 2016, but now it seems like a soon-to-be-realized reality.

On December 14, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau held a meeting over video call with various journalists discussing the future of OnePlus and some of the events in the past year or so of their history. He discussed Carl Pei’s departure from the company, the controversy over the Facebook partnership, how their TV is a step towards building an ecosystem of devices, and how the upcoming smartwatch ties into that ecosystem.

Lau discussed how a smartwatch was scrapped in 2015 because the company wanted to stay focused on phones at the time, having just made the OnePlus 2 with its own issues and the production of the budget X phone.

More things are coming to the OnePlus ecosystem. It’s just a matter of time🧐 pic.twitter.com/r6RIILU8AQ — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 14, 2020

Now, though, OnePlus has been well-established in the smartphone market and they’re looking to build an ecosystem. According to Lau, they are working with Google to improve Wear OS and the interconnection between Wear OS, Android TV, and Android smartphones.

In addition, Lau discussed the company’s goals to improve their phone cameras as well as a desire to stay out of the foldables market.