Photoshop, much like Excel or PowerPoint, is one of those tools that isn’t exactly a requisite skill to have in life, but it sure does make you more marketable.

Whether you own your own business or work for a company, having the right skill set can be an invaluable asset. While quality design is incredibly important for startups and established organization, it’s still costly. If you are in charge of your own brand, having Photoshop skills is a huge cost-saving measure.

The same could be said, really, about being able to take the right photos. What do you know about depth of field, aperture, or ISO settings? Are you able to work with natural light or shade as easily as in a studio?

Why not learn both photography and Photoshop? The Photo School online training bundle in the AG Deals Store will help you become a better photographer as well as a skilled designer.

Through some 13 courses you’ll be introduced to the basics of photography and taught fundamentals of photography at a professional level. Your instructors are the best in the business and have photographed A-list celebrities like Rihanna and LeBron James or created movie posters of blockbusters like Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America, and Iron Man 3.

In the area of design, Michael Muller’s work has appeared in Nike, Kodak, Coca-Cola, Billabong, TD Ameritrade, Nike, Range Rover, Rolling Stone, Harper’s Bazaar, and many more publications.

You’ll learn to differentiate the various types of lenses and come to understand camera modes, regardless of what you’re shooting with. Learn the importance of lighting and how to effectively work with different light sources. Dive deep into the world of Photoshop and come away with an understanding of its tools and functions. Marry all of those skills together and you’ll be on a fast-track to a new career or passion.

Get this professional quality photography and design education in the Photo School training bundle

