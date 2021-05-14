Good news for all you soon-to-be Visible customers. Starting today, May 14, 2021, Visible will begin selling the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G. What makes this even better, is that Visible is currently running two promotions when you purchase the Galaxy A42 5G from them.

First, you’ll be eligible to receive the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, a $140 value, with the purchase. These are Samsung’s funky bean-looking buds that have great sound, wireless charging, and feature ANC. While in my review I mentioned the fit just wasn’t for me, there’s no doubt that the Galaxy Buds Live sounded fantastic for open-ear headphones.

Next up, Visible will also include a $150 prepaid Mastercard, and that’s money right back in your pocket. Unlike other carrier deals which usually rope you in with a credit on your bill over several months. That’s not too shabby of an incentive to pick up this affordable Samsung midranger that features a 6.6-inch HD+ display, three rear cameras, 128GB of storage, a huge 5000mAh battery, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As with all deals, there is some fine print. For starters, you’ll have to port in your current number to Visible when purchasing the phone. After receiving the phone and SIM, you’ll need to insert it into the phone and activate your account, as well as download and sign into the app.

Visible will then send you a code that can be used to redeem your Samsung Galaxy Buds Live within 24 hours. If you return the device, then you’ll also be forced to return the Galaxy Buds Live or be responsible for paying off the full price of the earbuds.

When it comes to the Mastercard promo, you’ll need to follow the same steps of porting in your number, installing the app, and signing in before you’ll be eligible. Afterward, it will take two full months of service payments before Visible will send out an email to redeem your gift card.

These promos are for a limited time and while supplies last, so if you’re interested in picking up a new 5G-enabled phone with service from Visible, you better hurry and get it while you can.