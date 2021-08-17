Advertisements

ZTE’s Axon 20 5G was the first to market featuring an under-display front-facing camera. Unfortunately, the camera failed to impress in quality and in being completely invisible behind the screen.

Since then, ZTE has been hard at work improving both the quality of the photos as well as making the camera blend in more seamlessly, and now, it’s finally ready to release the Axon 30 with a new and improved under-display camera.

As with the Axon 20 5G, the main focus of ZTE’s latest smartphone is the 16MP under-display camera. This time it has been improved with a special pixel matrix, larger light-sensitive camera, higher resolution display over the camera, and more.

Not only will all of these changes help hide the camera better than before, but they will also ensure your selfies look much better than the ones from the Axon 20 5G.

Beyond the under-display front-facing camera gimmick, the Axon 30 has a lot going for it. For starters, ZTE has included a large 6.92-inch 2460 x 1080 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and touch sampling rate of 360Hz. Combine this with the DTS:X Ultra immersive 3D audio, and you’ll have a wonderful way to enjoy bingeing all your favorite shows.

Under the hood, the Axon 30 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870G SoC and either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. It also features memory fusion technology that allows up to 5GB of free storage space to be used as additional memory. Speaking of storage, the Axon 30 comes with a choice of 128GB or 256GB along with a microSD card slot for expansion.

On the back of the Axon 30 is the AI quad-camera array which includes a 64MP main camera, 120-degree wide-angle camera, a 3cm macro lens, and a depth-of-field sensor. This will give you plenty of options when you’re out shooting.

Keeping you powered up throughout the day is the 4,200mAh battery that supports fast-charging up to 55W.

Sales for the ZTE Axon 30 begin on September 9, 2021, via the ZTE website. The 8GB+128GB model will start at $499 / €499/ £429 while the 12GB+256GB model will set you back $599/ €599/£519.