Google will unveil the Pixel 3 and possibly more on October 9th

Well the fun and charades will be coming to an end in a little more than a month. Google has finally issued its invitations for an event that is being held on October 9th.

At this event, which is surprisingly scheduled in New York City, we are expecting to see the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. That means that the embarrassing number of leaks will finally come to an end.

Previous rumors suggested that Google would keep its traditional date of October 4th, but that’s not the case. Additionally, it’s interesting that Google is moving its event from its home turf in California all the way to the East Coast.

The event itself will begin at 11AM Eastern Time and there will even be a live stream available. This will be possible thanks to the “Made By Google” YouTube account.

What to expect

Barring some type of dramatic and incredible turn of events, there isn’t much left for Google to really reveal. The Pixel 3 XL has been leaked numerous times and has even been reviewed by some sites overseas.

The leaks have revealed that the 3 XL will be the first Google handset to sport a notch, which comes as no surprise. However, the notch itself has been a hot topic for debate.

Google is also expected to include some type of facial recognition, hopefully with some real bio-metrics. This is likely to happen thanks to the two front-facing cameras being included.

Under the hood, we are expecting to see the Snapdragon 845 SoC, combined with 4GB of RAM. The processor makes sense, but I would have liked to see Google push its boundaries to 6GB of RAM.

In a surprising move, Google seems to be content with sticking with a single rear-mounted camera. With more and more OEM’s throwing as many cameras as possible on devices, Google is confident in its processing to stick with a single sensor.

What do you think?

Now that we have practically seen every angle of the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, we want to hear from you. Are you really excited to see Google’s latest products unveiled? Or are you feeling kind of disappointed because of the notch integration.

Sound off in the comments below and be sure to stay tuned to AndroidGuys as we learn more about Google’s latest products.