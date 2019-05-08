You can now get same-day repair of the new Pixel 3a & 3a XL at uBreakiFix

Did you snag a new Pixel 3a or 3 XL but concerned on what will happen if you damage it? You’re in luck if you break the screen. Google has announced a partnership for the same-day repair of the new Google devices with uBreakiFix. The offer presents a solid walk-in repair option for your worst days.

Much like other repair services, uBreakiFix will be provided with Google certified OEM parts for these repairs. Both companies also ensure users that repair technicians will receive hands-on training on making the appropriate repairs directly from Google to provide exceptional customer service.

uBreakiFix President and Co-founder, Justin Wetherill is proud to announce this new joint venture:

“We’re thankful to work alongside Google to offer a first-class repair experience for all Pixel users. Our brand was built to provide customers value in the form of quality and convenience. At uBreakiFix, we’re committed to keeping customers connected to the things and people who matter most.”

The in-house repairs are available for what seems to be all Google Pixel 3a or 3a XL owners. The announcement includes all in or out of warranty devices for the same-day fixes. uBreakiFix is also a certified destination covered under Google’s preferred protection plan.

Outside of the protection insurance, the repairs will cost you $109 for the smaller Pixel 3a screen replacement while the 3a XL pushes another ten bucks to $119. Despite not having the protection plan from Google this is still a reasonable price that is around the same pricing as some carrier deductibles for phone repair or replacement.

uBreakiFix is a US-based storefront with over 450 locations for customers in need of phone triage. To find or more information, or locations near you, head over to Google’s official repair center page. You can also check with uBreakiFix directly for options near your home.