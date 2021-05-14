This could be our first look at Google’s next flagship phone, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The renders come from a video on Jon Prosser’s YouTube channel Front Page Tech. These particular images were made by Prosser’s rendering artist, who is said to have seen images of the real-life prototype of the device. Prosser is known for leaking upcoming products and has had various levels of accuracy over the years.

However, Max Weinbach has given the renders some more weight by chiming in on Twitter to say, “I can independently confirm the Pixel 6 renders are accurate in design, but color isn’t.”

So it sure sounds like the renders accurately portray the design portion of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but perhaps the artist creating the render got the colors wrong, or the colors of the prototype are different from what we’ll see in the retail version.

Regardless, we all get to feast our eyes on Google’s next big flagship and what a sight it is. While the renders of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro show a departure from the current Pixel lineup, it does harken back to the days of the last Nexus. The large speed bump that houses the cameras is reminiscent of the camera bump found on the Nexus 6P.

The bump looks quite substantial in the renders, but if it’s anything like the first renders of the Nexus 6P, it’s likely to look a little more subtle in real life.

The big news about the camera bump, even bigger than the bump itself, is that the Pixel 6 Pro shows three cameras. This would make it the first smartphone from Google to feature more than two cameras. However, the smaller Pixel 6 looks to be sticking with two cameras, which will certainly mean it will be the more affordable Pixel 6 to pick up.

Not much else is known about the cameras at this time, but we’re sure to learn more in the future, such as the focal lengths and megapixel count.

The front of the Pixel 6 models is slightly less interesting, but still, we can see that Google will go for a center hole punch selfie camera this year. Also, from the fingerprint icon on the front screen, we can assume the new Pixel models will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. Considering the lack of a huge notch with multiple sensors or cameras, we can also assume there will be no face ID tech as well.

So far, we don’t have much info on the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. We do know that rumors suggest that they will ditch Qualcomm this year for Google’s own silicon chips, and the renders have given us a first look, but there’s still much more left to learn before the official launch.