Come October 6, the Pixel Watch will be released alongside the Pixel 7 series of phones. And even though there have been leaks for almost a year around the watch, there are still a few questions lingering out there.

Take for instance the price, availability, and color of the wearable. What might we expect for the watch as it pertains to those details?

There’s a teaser video that explains more about the design and display of the Pixel Watch now. The teaser also shows what the wearable looks like on the wrists of wearers. Images online also portray the design of the Pixel Watch.

Pixel Watch price

Last month, a 9to5google source revealed that there’s an alleged price of $399.99 for the smartwatch. This price, however, was listed for the cellular LTE-capable version in the US. Presumably a Bluetooth/Wi-Fi model price will come in at $349.99 or lower.

Pixel Watch colors

Reportedly, each model will arrive in beautiful colors. The base model (Wi-Fi/Bluetooth is said to be offered in Black case with Obsidian band, Silver/Chalk, and Gold/Hazel.

As for the LTE model, it is available in Black/Obsidian, Silver/Charcoal, and Gold/Hazel.

Other details expected in the Pixel Watch include a Samsung Exynos 9110 processor with a coprocessor, 1.5GB RAM, and 32GB of storage. These features would put the new wearable ahead of the pack of other Wear OS devices.

Rounding things out, rumors suggest a battery around 300mAh with a magnetic charger, built-in GPS, 50m water resistance, NFC, and an number of health sensors.