Q-Games, who first introduced its PixelJunk Racers to the PS3 back in 2007, is back with a new title. This time, however, it is headed for a different platform. Indeed, its PixelJunk Raiders is coming to Google Stadia.



PixelJunk Raiders arrives on Stadia on March 1 for $20 as an exclusive title; however, it is free if you’re a Stadia Pro subscriber. This is the first PixelJunk title to be offered through Stadia games.

The action-adventure roguelike includes procedurally generated landscapes and State Share functionality, the new platform feature that transforms gameplay captures into a chance to try a playable slice of the game.

Players will work their way across dangerous landscapes, taking on mysterious aliens wreaking havoc on Planet Tantal. Moreover, players will scavenge procedurally-generated environments, meaning each session features unique settlements, canyons, and other terrain. There will be incentive to come back and invest your resources and upgrade weapons, unlock new skins, and more.

There are three other titles coming to Stadia in March, including another exclusive game.

PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle – Stadia exclusive, largest PAC-MAN experience ever with 64 players

Reigns – Medieval strategy game that challenges players’ deductive reasoning

AVICII Invector – Launching March 1 into Stadia Pro, players mix their way across a universe of light and sound