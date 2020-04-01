Planet Computers seeks crowdfunding for 5G-ready Astro Slide

Planet Computers has taken to Indiegogo for its latest product, the 6.53-inch PDA-like Astro Slide. It’s powered by Android 10, features pretty robust hardware, and looks to sell for just over $500.

As you can see in photos, the Astro Slide has a sliding hinge mechanism that lets users flip up the display to reveal a physical keyboard. It’s a throwback to the early days of PDAs but with modern specifications.

Internally, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor with support for 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Additionally, a microSD expansion card slot allows for external media.

Rounding out details, the phone has a 48-megapixel rear camera, a pair of USB Type-C ports, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 4,000mAh battery with wireless charging. The Astro Slide runs Android 10 but a future update promises to add dual-boot Linux capability.

As of today the Astro Slide is offered on Indiegogo where early-bird funders can get in line for the phone at just $537. Shipping, however, doesn’t look to be for nearly one year, which is tentatively scheduled for March 2021.

With nearly 40 days to go on the campaign, the Astro Slide 5G Transformer has already reached its goal more than three times over.