Plex introduces free Live TV with over 80 channels

Plex is a complete media server solution to allow for easy organization and sharing of items in your media library, from movies to television shows to Music. The Plex server runs on your computer of choice and content on your server can be viewed/listened to on pretty much any device you can think of.

Plex has also ventured to make a more complete media experience, occuring over a number of years. You can add podcasts, you can integrate Tidal to further expand your music library, you can watch YouTube-style Web Shows.

However, Plex is also trying to bring in free users with ad-supported content. At the end of 2019, they introduced movies & TV for free for all users to watch through Crackle.

Now they have introduced free Live TV Streaming. Live TV is completely free to anyone with an account and comes with 80+ channels ranging from The Bob Ross Channel to a Yacht Rock music channel.

Plex will continue to add more channels, but don’t expect your big network channel to be added any time soon as most networks promise themselves to cable companies.

You can watch Plex’s video announcement below and read their blog post here.