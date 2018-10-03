Plex unveils Web Shows, a new way to watch and discover content

You might have heard of Plex. This is a service that organizes your own personal media library and allows streaming on several devices, from your game consoles to mobile devices. It also works on Chromecast, Amazon Fire, the latest smart TVs (including Android TV), and more.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Well, today Plex just announced a new feature. It’s called Web Shows and it’s designed to offer free access to a series of curated shows.

At lunch, the collection will include diverse shows from various categories of interest including food, home & garden, science & tech and entertainment from independent creators such as Epic Meal Time, ASAPscience or The Pet Collective. New content will become available on a regular basis.

Plex’s new service quickly learns your preferences

What’s more, Plex says that the more you use the service, the more it gets to know you. And so, it will be able to serve up better-customized recommendations for things you’re really interested in.

You can subscribe to Web Shows app, which will also alert you when new shows are added on board. The service is currently in beta, so it’s possible you might experience some hiccups at first.

While Plex got its start as a software application for organizing your home media collection, it’s been expanding over the past couple of years to add new features and services. Plex’s Web Shows join the ranks of Plex Podcast and Plex News as a new option to get access to curated, free-of-charge video content.

For those who don’t remember, Plex News was announced back in 2017, as a personalized streaming news service. Plex News includes national, international and local news from a truckload of providers. For example there’s CBS News, CNN, Financial Times and a ton more.

As for the Plex Podcasts, it’s a more recent addition, which made a debut earlier this year. Users can browse and search through Plex’s podcast library, as well as filter podcasts by categories of interest.

With the latest addition, Plex has taken another step towards becoming the go-to platform for everyone who loves media.