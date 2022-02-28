At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, POCO unveiled the X4 Pro and the M4 Pro.

POCO X4 Pro

The POCO X4 Pro features a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a display resolution of 2400 x 1800. The X4 Pro has a triple rear camera setup with a massive 108MP main sensor. It also has an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 16MP front-facing lens.

The X4 Pro runs on a Snapdragon 695 processor and up to 8GB of RAM. This device uses Dynamic RAM Expansion technology. This means the X4 Pro can borrow up to 3GB from storage for additional memory (available in the 256GB model). It has a 5,000mAh battery and is capable of 67W turbo charging. It can charge up to 70% in just 22 minutes and can be fully charged in just 41 minutes.

The X4 Pro comes in two storage variants and three colors. It comes in a 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage variant, as well as an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It will ship in Laser Black, Laser Blue, and POCO Yellow.

POCO M4 Pro

The Poco M4 Pro comes with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a resolution of 2400 x 1800 and is capable of up to 1000 nits of brightness. Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. You can snag this device with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 8GB/256GB model is capable of using the same Dynamic RAM Expansion technology like the X4 Pro.

The M4 Pro has a triple camera setup with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront you get a 16MP selfie camera. The M4 has a 5,000mAh battery capable of 33W fast charging. You can fully recharge the device in about an hour.

The M4 Pro will be available in Power Black, Cool Blue, and POCO Yellow color options. Early bird pricing starts March second and pricing depends on your region.