POCO F2 mid-ranger may launch in 2021 following POCO spin-off

By
Josiah Ward
-

Last year, POCO was officially spun off by Xiaomi into an independent brand, though this is a brand independence, with POCO still using MIUI as well as Xiaomi supply chains. Now, in a video tweeted by POCO recapping 2020, you can see the text “F2” flashing intermittently, hinting at the launch of the POCO F2.

While not much is known about the F2, discussions suggest that the device will be a mid-range smartphone featuring a Snapdragon 732G, a quad-camera setup and a 4,250mAh battery.

