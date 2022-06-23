Xiaomi sub-brand POCO is back at it with a pair of new budget-conscious phones for a global audience. The POCO F4 and POCO X4 GT are priced like mid-range handsets but feature specifications typically found in more expensive devices.

POCO F4

The POCO F4 closely resembles the Xiaomi Redmi K40S and features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor with 6GB LPDDR RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. A 8GB/256GB variant is also being made available.

The phone comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display at 2400 x 1800 pixel resolution and 120HZ refresh rate. In terms of battery, it boasts a 4,500mAh power source with 67W fast charging.

The rear houses a 64-megapixel main camera with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel macro camera. Of note, the primary shooter has optical image stabilization (OIS), a feature not common for handsets at this price. Around front is a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

The POCO F4, which runs Android 12 with MIUI 13, has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and comes with support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, and NFC.

POCO X4 GT

A little bit more well-rounded of a device, the POCO X4 GT has a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display at 2460 x 1080 resolution with up to 144Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood are a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. Also offered is a version with 256GB storage capacity. The battery comes in at 5,080mAh and also supports the 67W fast charging.

The camera situation is similar with a 64-megapixel primary unit complemented by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front also has the 20-megapixel camera.

Other specifications include Android 12-based MIUI 13, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Availability

The new POCO phones will be offered in parts of Asia, Europe, and the UK starting June 27. The Poco F4 (6GB RAM/128GB) starts at €399; the 8GB RAM/256GB variant will cost €449. This shakes out to about $420 USD and $525 USD, respectively. The Poco X4 GT (8GB RAM/128GB) will cost €379 (~$400USD), with the 8GB RAM/256GB option to cost €429 (~$450 USD).

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
Previous article4 sports apps that you will find useful having on your Android today
Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.