Xiaomi sub-brand POCO is back at it with a pair of new budget-conscious phones for a global audience. The POCO F4 and POCO X4 GT are priced like mid-range handsets but feature specifications typically found in more expensive devices.

POCO F4

The POCO F4 closely resembles the Xiaomi Redmi K40S and features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor with 6GB LPDDR RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. A 8GB/256GB variant is also being made available.

The phone comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display at 2400 x 1800 pixel resolution and 120HZ refresh rate. In terms of battery, it boasts a 4,500mAh power source with 67W fast charging.

The rear houses a 64-megapixel main camera with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel macro camera. Of note, the primary shooter has optical image stabilization (OIS), a feature not common for handsets at this price. Around front is a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

The POCO F4, which runs Android 12 with MIUI 13, has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and comes with support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, and NFC.

POCO X4 GT

A little bit more well-rounded of a device, the POCO X4 GT has a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display at 2460 x 1080 resolution with up to 144Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood are a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. Also offered is a version with 256GB storage capacity. The battery comes in at 5,080mAh and also supports the 67W fast charging.

The camera situation is similar with a 64-megapixel primary unit complemented by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front also has the 20-megapixel camera.

Other specifications include Android 12-based MIUI 13, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Availability

The new POCO phones will be offered in parts of Asia, Europe, and the UK starting June 27. The Poco F4 (6GB RAM/128GB) starts at €399; the 8GB RAM/256GB variant will cost €449. This shakes out to about $420 USD and $525 USD, respectively. The Poco X4 GT (8GB RAM/128GB) will cost €379 (~$400USD), with the 8GB RAM/256GB option to cost €429 (~$450 USD).