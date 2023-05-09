Poco F5 and Poco F5 Pro launch Globally

Poco unveils its latest Poco F5 series smartphones in the Global markets. After so many leaks and anticipations, finally, the device is now fully official. The Poco F5 series consists of the Poco F5 and Poco F5 Pro variants. Design-wise both smartphones looks pretty good, and boast sturdy build quality.

Poco F5 Pro kicks off at $449 and is offered in Black and White two beautiful color options whereas the vanilla variant- Poco F5 starts at $379 and comes in three gorgeous color options- Electric Blue, Snowstorm White, and Carbon Black. Both smartphones are now available via Poco’s official website and other E-commerce sites.

In terms of specifications, Poco packs full power-packed features in both smartphones. The Poco F5 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with Adreno GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and 512GB storage, under the hood. The device boots Andriod 13 based on MIUI14 out of the box.

It has a 6.67-inch WQHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1400 nits of peak brightness, and Dolby Vision support. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup at the back- a 64MP primary lens joined by 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP depth unit. There’s a 16MP snapper at the front for selfies and video chats.

The Poco F5 Pro packs a massive 5,160mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging tech it also has 30W wireless charging support.

On the other hand, the base Poco F5 is also launched in India at starting price of ₹29,999, comes with the same 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits of peak brightness, and Dolby Vision support. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support but there is no support for wireless charging.

You’ll get a snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset in the Poco F5 smartphone coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Other highlights of the Poco F5 smartphone include Dolby Atmos, dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and up to 7GB virtual RAM support. Poco F5 smartphone features a triple rear camera setup at the rear- a 64MP primary lens joined by 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP depth unit. There’s a 16MP snapper at the front for selfies and video chats.