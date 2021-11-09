Xiaomi sub-brand Poco is back with another budget-friendly offering for consumers, this time in the form of the M4 Pro 5G.

Priced as low as EUR 229 (~$265 USD), the Poco M4 Pro is powered by Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and features a respectable amount of hardware, including 5G connectivity.

Things get started with the large, 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and continue with the equally generous 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

According to Poco, the phone can charge from 0-100 percent in one hour’s time; a 10-minute charge is good enough add two hours of video streaming.

In terms of power and performance, the Poco M4 Pro 5G comes with MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 processor and is paired with at least 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Alternatively, 6GB and 128GB is also available.

As far as cameras goes, the phone has a 50-megapixel and 8-megapixel (ultrawide) combo with a 16-megapixel shooter around front.

Other interesting and noteworthy details include a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster, and Face Unlock.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G comes in Poco Yellow, Power Black, and Cool Blue color options and will be available generally worldwide. Early Bird pricing puts the phone as low as $199 for the 4GB/64GB option and $219 for the 6GB/128GB variant.

We have a review unit here in the office and will have a review to share in the coming days.