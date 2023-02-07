POCO is known as a popular tech brand situated in China. The company just introduced two new smartphones that young tech enthusiasts love. Since Gen-Z users are always looking for something new, these new devices will definitely serve their interests.

The company offers the POCO X5 Pro 5G and POCO X5 5G are offered as part of five years of dedicated service to humanity. The most important part of that story is that the new features are so exciting and offers great delight to world’s techies, especially the young ones.

Features of POCO X5 Pro 5G

First, POCO X5 Pro 5G features a gigantic 6.67 inches Flow AMOLED screen that’s just perfect for watching movies and other entertainment, great for snapping pictures, and users will also find it valuable for gaming. It comes with a flexible display technology that makes it lighter, sleek, and beautiful. This is the slimmest of the X series ever produced.

It is also good to know that it could fit easily into a pocket because it is 7.9mm thin. That makes it comfortable to hold when the user is busy with important tasks such as while gaming, creating content, making videos, watching movies, scrolling through social media, and doing other things.

X5 Pro 5G also comes with the flagship-level 120Hz refresh rate that delivers vibrant, ultra-smooth images. Photos and videos are produced at high quality with 100 percent DCI-P3 and 10 bit color depth, and Dolby Vision.

Other Features of POCO X5 Pro 5G

Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset with advanced TSMC 6nm

Flagship-level 108MP sensor main camera supports 4K video shooting

5000mAh battery, comes with 67W turbo charging

AI performance of up to 12 TOPS4.

POCO X5 5G

Think of the POCO X5 5G as a mid-range smartphone. It helps the user to go through the normal days of work, study, or entertainment. The device Is effective even you work with thousands of images each day. It handles high resolution videos effortlessly. Gaming for several hours on end is no issue with this smartphone.

Salient features of the POCO X5 5G are as follows:

67-inch AMOLED DotDisplay

189 grams in weight

120Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 695 chipset

8GB RAM and up to 256GB ROM

Product availability

According to POCO, the X5 Pro 5G comes in black, blue, and yellow colors. It is available in two variants of 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. On the other hand, the POCO X5 5G comes in green, blue, and black colors, and it is available in two variants of 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.