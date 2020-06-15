Pokemon Go Fest 2020 details and tickets now available

Niantic on Monday announced the full details for its upcoming annual Go Fest. Typically held in Chicago, things are much different for this year’s event.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Pokemon Go Fest 2020 will be held wherever players reside. Indeed, the two-day event is a virtual one that lets players participate over the July 25-26 weekend – at home or in a local park.

Tickets for this year’s even are $14.99 and allows access to both days. Both days will see festivities taking place from 10AM-8PM local time with a whole array of fun and interesting features.

Niantic is pretty transparent about what to expect on Saturday but remains tight-lipped about the Sunday stuff.

As we’ve seen in other events like Community Day and special research days, there will be special and specific things that happen during the ten hour window.

For instance, there will be five “rotating” habitats (fire, water, grass, battle, and friendship) with certain Pokemon that go along with the respective habitat’s theme. They’ll switch each hour and will have global challeneges.

All players will work together to accomplish tasks and once they do, bonuses will go into effect for the remainder of the hour. A special website will be set up so players can track progress in real time.

Trainers can expect to see more than 75 species of Pokemon in the wild, in raids, and by completing Special Research tasks. Niantic doesn’t say which we’re to look our for, but a recent conference call with them suggests regionals and more rare types are in order.

Prior to the July 25-26 event Pokemon Go players can look forward to three weeks of weekly challenges. These Timed Research challenges will help to unlock additional Pokemon so that they’ll appear during Go Fest 2020.

In a bit of good will and social activism, Niantic will donate half of its Go Fest 2020 proceeds to fund new projects from Black gaming and AR creators which can live on the Niantic platform. Moreover, it will donate the other half of the proceeds to US nonprofit organizations that are helping local communities rebuild.

To purchase your ticket to Pokemon Go Fest 2020, open Pokemon Go and head to the shop. Your pass will look like a blue raid and will be