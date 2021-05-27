Calling all Pokemon GO fans, Niantic has just announced the plans for Pokemon GO Fest 2021. First of all, Pokemon GO Fest will take place on Saturday, July 17, 2021, and Sunday, July 18, 2021.

Next, and perhaps the biggest news of all, in celebration of Pokemon GO’s fifth year, the normal price of $14.99 has been lowered to $5 for a ticket. That’s a massive saving over last year and check out all that you’re going to get for that discounted price.

The virtual in-app event kicks off at 10 a.m. on both days and ends at 6 p.m. local time. Starting on the first day and regardless of whether you buy a ticket or not, all trainers will be able to enjoy these features.

Hourly habitats such as Jungle, Desert Mountain, Ocean Beach, and Cave will rotate throughout the event. During each habitat hour, certain Pokemon will appear more frequently.

Jungle – Scyther, Aipom, Froakie, and more.

Desert Mountain – Skarmory, Shieldon, Hippopotas, and more.

Ocean Beach – Dratini, Swablu, Alomomola, and more.

Cave – Roggenrola, Galarian Stunfisk, Deino, and more.

Saturday will also include Raids featuring “Hitmontop, Cranidos, and Deino—plus, Galarian Ponyta and Galarian Zigzagoon wearing special costumes will be appearing in raids!”

On top of that, Shiny Whismur, Chimecho, Audino, and Tympole will make their Pokemon GO debut and a special costumed Pikachu will appear in the wild throughout the day. Plus, there will be a free event shirt for your avatar.

Ticket holders will be treated to a lot more.

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is a music festival, and you’re the show director! Help Professor Willow and the team leaders put on an incredible concert celebration by choosing between certain Pokémon to join the festivities. Complete this Special Research for special rewards, including an encounter with a Mythical Pokémon, a shirt avatar item, and an exclusive avatar pose! After you complete the Special Research, take a snapshot for a surprise! Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star—your choice will determine the in-game music that will play for you during the event. The Pokémon music producer Junichi Masuda has produced brand-new tracks just for Pokémon GO Fest 2021, including a rock-and-rolling track for Pikachu Rock Star fans, a high-energy electro-pop song for Pikachu Pop Star stans, and more! You’ll also get to fill out the rest of your musical group! Will you pick Galarian Ponyta or Galarian Zigzagoon? Gardevoir or Flygon? All these Pokémon will be dressed to impress in special event costumes!

Help Professor Willow and the team leaders put on an incredible concert celebration by choosing between certain Pokémon to join the festivities. Complete this Special Research for special rewards, including an encounter with a Mythical Pokémon, a shirt avatar item, and an exclusive avatar pose! After you complete the Special Research, take a snapshot for a surprise! The Global Challenge Arena is back this year. On Saturday, ticket holders will work together to complete a collaborative challenge each hour. If they complete the challenge in time, they’ll earn a bonus for the remainder of the hour. You can check the Today View to keep track of global progress!

On Saturday, ticket holders will work together to complete a collaborative challenge each hour. If they complete the challenge in time, they’ll earn a bonus for the remainder of the hour. You can check the Today View to keep track of global progress! You’ll be able to complete four Collection Challenges , each themed after a habitat hour.

, each themed after a habitat hour. During each habitat hour, certain Pokémon will be attracted to Incense. Jungle : Unown F, Unown G, Ludicolo, Chatot, Leafeon, and Serperior. Desert Mountain : Flareon, Unown F, Unown G, Tyranitar, Flygon, and Throh. Ocean Beach : Gyarados, Vaporeon, Azumarill, Unown F, Unown G, and Sawk. Cave : Umbreon, Unown F, Unown G, Gardevoir, Absol, and Galvantula.

During event hours, Pokémon appearing in the wild and attracted to Incense will have an increased chance of being Shiny! It will be easier to discover Shiny Pokémon (in the wild and those attracted by Incense) on Saturday than on Sunday.

Shiny Unown F, Shiny Throh, and Shiny Sawk will be making their Pokémon GO debut during the event!

And that’s just day one of the event, starting on day two ticket holders will have access to these benefits.

On Sunday, July 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time, ticket holders will be able to enjoy the following.

Earn an extra 10,000 XP in raid rewards when you complete a Raid Battle!

Spin Gym Photo Discs to earn up to 10 Raid Passes. These can be used for in-person raids.

These can be used for in-person raids. Complete Timed Research to earn up to eight Remote Raid Passes. These can be used to join a raid from anywhere.

These can be used to join a raid from anywhere. Pick up a free event bundle containing three Remote Raid Passes! This will be available in the shop on Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time.

This will be available in the shop on Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time. All Pokémon attracted to Incense from Saturday will be attracted to Incense during event hours on Sunday.

That’s not all though, during Pokemon GO Fest 2021 all lures activated will last for three hours, eggs placed in incubators will hatch in half the distance, and there will be event-exclusive Field Research tasks. Plus, Pokemon hatched from 7km eggs will include Igglybuff, Chingling, Audino, and more. All of this and special on-map visual effects with music created by Junichi Masuda for all trainers, regardless if you bought a ticket or not.

Ticket holders also get a bonus of special event stickers from Open Gifts or from spinning PokeStops. Don’t forget to snap some pics for a special surprise as well. Plus, trainer’s photos will be featured in the Today View in the app, so make sure to tag them with #PokemonGOFest2021.

You might wanna use some incense as well because Unown F and Unown G will be attracted to Incense throughout the event, and if you’re lucky you’ll get a shiny one.

Tickets will be available as an in-app purchase for $5 and with Google Play as a sponsor this year you’ll even earn 4x the amount of Google Play Points on all purchases. Android device owners will also be “eligible for an exclusive Sponsored Gift to help power their Pokémon GO Fest experience” when they purchase on Saturday, July 17, 2021.