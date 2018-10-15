Pokemon GO for Android gains AR+ mode

Android users can now experience Pokémon GO in a whole new way

Pokemon GO just keeps getting better. With the fourth generation of Pokemon set to arrive any moment, we’re anxiously keeping an eye on the game and readying for our friends from the Sinnoh region.

Things are going to be fresh and fun and new all over again, regardless of which phone you’re using to play. But, before that happens, many gamers can dial things up to another level. That’s right, AR+ mode has finally arrived for Android

With the new mode Pokemon GO players can up close to their favorite monsters; the Pokemon scale in size and provide a more realistic encounter. Indeed, that Eevee can detect when you are getting to close and may hide.

Pokémon GO AR+ mode requires ARCore on your Android phone. While it can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, it’s only available for select phones. Nevertheless, many of the more popular Android handsets of the last two years offer support.

Noteworthy AR+ Android phones

Google Pixel, XL

Google Pixel 2, 2 XL

Google Pixel 3, 3 XL

Motorola Moto Z3, Moto Z3 Play

Motorola Moto G6. G6 Play

LG G6, G7 ThinQ, V30, V35 ThinQ, V40

Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, S8, S8+, S9, S9+

OnePlus 5, 5T, 6

You can check to see if your device is supported through Google’s website. If so, make sure to enable the feature inside of the settings menu in Pokemon GO.

For more details on ARCore and Pokémon AR+ for Android users, check out the Niantic Help Center.