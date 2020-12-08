Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto gives players a chance to catch ’em all in one day

Pokemon Go on Tuesday announced an upcoming Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event slated for February 20. Set to run from 9AM – 9PM local time, the Saturday festivities gives players a chance to collect all 150 original Pokemon in one day.

A new event ticket, available in the in-game store, runs $11.99 and will later ask players to decide between the Red or the Green version of the game.

Depending on which version you purchase different Pokemon will spawn more frequently in the wild and be attracted to your incense. Additionally, eggs and raids from that day will also give players the opportunity to encounter Kanto Pokemon.

Moreover, you’ll have increased opportunities to catch shiny Pokemon, some of which have yet to arrive in the game. Indeed, effective February 20, 2021, all Kanto region Pokemon will have shiny variants available.

Red Version

Red Version–Exclusive Pokémon: Ekans, Oddish, Mankey, Growlithe, Scyther, and Electabuzz will be attracted to Incense.

You’ll have an increased chance of encountering these Shiny Pokémon: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pidgey, Ekans, Pikachu, Nidoran ♀, Oddish, Diglett, Mankey, Growlithe, Ponyta, Shellder, Drowzee, Krabby, Hitmonlee, Lickitung, Scyther, Electabuzz, Eevee, Kabuto, and Dratini.

Green Version

Green Version–Exclusive Pokémon: Sandshrew, Vulpix, Meowth, Bellsprout, Magmar, and Pinsir will be attracted to Incense.

You’ll have an increased chance of encountering these Shiny Pokémon: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pidgey, Pikachu, Sandshrew, Nidoran ♂, Vulpix, Meowth, Psyduck, Bellsprout, Geodude, Exeggcute, Hitmonchan, Koffing, Tangela, Horsea, Magmar, Pinsir, Eevee, Omanyte, and Dratini.

Between catching, raiding, hatching, and trading, players will be able to collect the first 150 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region in several challenges, earning rewards along the way.

Not to worry, though, if you don’t manage to collect them, you’ll have until February 27, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PST (GMT −8) to catch those Pokémon.

But Wait, There’s More!

After completing the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Special Research, players will receive a second event-exclusive Special Research. Promising difficult challenges and daunting tasks, it ultimately leads to a guaranteed Shiny Mew.

Early Purchase Bonus

If you purchase your ticket to the event before January 13, you’ll also be given a free ticket to the Community Day Special Research for January 2021 and February 2021. If you purchase your Kanto ticket before February 3, you’ll receive the Community Day Special Research. Community Days are scheduled for January 16 and February 7.

Everyone Wins!

The following features will be available to all trainers during the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event, regardless of whether they purchase a ticket.

Some Pokémon originally discovered in Kanto will be appearing in the wild and in raids.

Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo will be returning to Legendary raids! See below for these Pokémon’s featured exclusive attacks.

All Trainers will be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research.

Trade range will be increased to 40 km.

Featured exclusive attacks

Articuno caught during the event will know Hurricane.

Zapdos caught during the event will know Thunder Shock.

Moltres caught during the event will know Sky Attack.

Mewtwo caught during the event will know Psystrike.