Polar adds Unite fitness watch to its lineup

Polar is one of the most recognizable companies out there when it comes to fitness tech. When I was a strength & conditioning coach I highly advocated for their heart rate monitors. Plain and simple, they were accurate. When dealing with anything that helps monitor your health accuracy is key.

The Polar Unite is the newest fitness watch from Polar that combines world class features and technology into a simple, stylish product that can be worn 24/7. This is definitely more than just a heart rate monitor and considerably more than “just a watch”.

Part of those features start with FitSpark. To put is very simply FitSpark is a training guide. If you’re just starting on your fitness journey (congratulations by the way), FitSpark will recommend a workout plan for you and provide animated instructions to help you through it.

For the gym rat, FitSpark will help keep you from that dreaded “plateau” by recommending differing workouts to keep your body guessing. Not only that, it will help keep you from over-training (yes, it’s real) and regressing in your progress.

FitSpark keeps the recommendations personalized by taking into consideration your sleep, recovery, fitness level, and training history. All of this is available in the watch, so you don’t have to fumble with your phone.

Weighing in at only 32 grams, it’s light enough to be worn comfortably even while you sleep. This isn’t just a fitness watch, the Polar Unite can display notifications from your smartphone as well. You should be able to expect up to 4 days battery life in watch mode, and up to 50 hours in training mode with GPS connected.

Other Polar Unite Features

Nightly Recharge – measures your autonomic nervous system (ANS) recovery to give you insight into how well your body has recovered

Serene – will help you relax with guided breathing exercises

Smart Calories – helps keep track of calories burned, and can track your total calories for the day to help keep your diet in check

The Polar Unite is available today at a retail price of $149.95 and comes in your choice of black, white, pink, or blue bands. Small, medium, and large bands are included in the package so you don’t have to worry about ordering the right size for your wrist.