Pre-orders for the LTE Samsung Galaxy Watch have begun starting at $380

Back at Samsung’s big Unpacked event, they revealed their brand new Tizen Watch, the aptly named Galaxy Watch. At the time, you could only order the Bluetooth version, with the LTE versions slated to come at a later date. That date has finally arrived, at least for the T-Mobile versions.

Currently, only the T-Mobile variant is listed on the Samsung website. However, all major carriers are slated to get the new Galaxy Watch, so don’t worry if you’re not on T-Mobile. While customers who aren’t on T-Mobile cannot pre-order at the moment, at least we’ve learned the pricing.

Pricing and Colors

The 42mm comes in Rose Gold and Midnight Black and starts at $380, while the 46mm only comes in silver and will set you back $400. Both of the LTE models only cost you $50 more than the Bluetooth versions which isn’t too bad.

Specs

Both Galaxy Watches are powered by a dual-core 1.15GHz CPU, with 1.5GB RAM, 4GB of internal memory, and run Tizen 4.0. The smaller 42mm model comes with a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED screen and includes a 270mAh battery. While the larger 46mm model houses a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED screen and a 472mAh battery.

Availability

For those of you lucky enough to be on T-Mobile you can start ordering your watches now from Samsung. Don’t get too excited though because since these are pre-orders you’re still going to have to wait until September 2 for them to ship. If you just can’t wait then get your wallets ready and follow the links below to Samsung’s site.

42mm Rose Gold Galaxy Watch 42mm Black Galaxy Watch 46mm Silver Galaxy Watch