Price and availability for Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power

Moto’s trio of budget-conscious phones including the Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power now have release dates and presale info. All three of these phones can be had for under $300 and that’s great news if you’re on a budget. What’s even better is they all come with Android 9 Pie and you can begin pre-ordering any of the three models starting this month.

Moto G7

Starting with the Moto G7 which is already available for purchase and will set you back $299. This midrange phone comes with a 6.2-inch 2270 x 1080 display with a teardrop notch. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 632, 4GB of RAM, and has 64GB of storage along with a microSD card slot.

As for cameras, there is a dual 12MP + 5MP shooter on the back with an 8MP camera for selfies on the front. The Moto G7 also comes with a rather sizable 3000mAh battery, water repellent nano-coating, and runs Android 9 Pie out of the box.

If you’re looking to pick up one today you’re in luck, as the Moto G7 is currently available from Best Buy, B&H Photo, Motorola.com, and Walmart.

Moto G7 Play

The Moto G7 Play will be available for pre-order on March 29 with a release date of April 5 and the starting price of $199. While the G7 Play is the more affordable option it takes a hit in most of the specs.

It still includes the same Snapdragon 632 CPU but with only 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage with an expandable microSD card slot. The display also takes a dip shrinking to 5.7-inches and a lower resolution of 1520 x 720. The cameras aren’t spared either, as the back features a single 13MP shooter but the front camera retains an 8MP selfie camera.

Look out for it at Amazon.com, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Motorola.com soon.

Moto G7 Power

The Moto G7 Power is all about battery life with a massive 5000mAh battery and it can be yours for $249 beginning March 22. If you’re even more anxious to get your hands on one then pre-orders begin March 15.

Besides the huge battery, the Moto G7 Power features a 6.2-inch screen with a low 1520 x 720 resolution to save even more power savings. It still includes the same Snapdragon 632 but with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage with an expandable microSD card slot. While there is a single 12MP camera on the back and 8MP camera on the front for selfies.

The Moto G7 Power will be available from several stores this month including Amazon.com, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Motorola.com.