Project Fi is offering $200 off the Pixel 2 XL and deals on Moto and LG phones

Google’s back to school sale isn’t the only way to get a deal on a Pixel 2 XL. Starting August 12 until the 31 Project Fi has some discounts for you as well. Starting with the Pixel 2 XL, LG G7 ThinQ, LG V35 ThinQ, and Moto G6 for some pretty steep discounts.

Pixel 2 XL

The Pixel 2 XL is still one of the best Android phones around and one of the few running the official release of Android Pie. The $200 discount through Project Fi is for all current and new customers. With the discount, this effectively drops the price of the 64GB model to $649 and $749 for the 128GB model. However, it will require you to activate a line within 30 days or your account will be charged the additional $200 and is limited to 1 per customer.

LG G7 ThinQ and LG V35 ThinQ

For this pair of LG phones, Project Fi is offering a bill credit of up to $899 when you purchase two of them. You can purchase two G7 ThinQ, two V35 ThinQ, or mix and match. However, the bill credit will be for the amount of the cheapest phone. In order to receive the credit, both phones must be activated on the shared group plan within 60 days of purchase. They must also remain active for 30 consecutive days, only then will you begin to receive the bill credits.

Moto G6

The Moto G6 is one of the best budget phones around and with this Project Fi deal you can snag it for $50 off. In this case, just as with the LG phone deal, the discount comes in the form of a bill credit. The Moto G6 must also be activated within 30 days of purchase and remain active for 30 consecutive days before you’ll receive your credit.

If you’re interested, you might want to jump on these deals quickly. Even though they run through August 31 the terms also state they are only good while supply lasts.