Proscenic introduces M6 Pro and 850T Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Today, Proscenic announced the availability of two different smart robot vacuums with mopping, the M6 Pro and 850T. Both vacuums support control with the remote control, the Proscenic Home APP or via Alexa/Google Home.

Proscenic M6 Pro

The Proscenic M6 Pro has 3 cleaning modes: vacuum, Y-shaped mopping, and vacuuming and mopping at the same time in addition to three levels of actio. The Y-shaped mopping enables a triple-pass mopping action.

The M6 Pro creates a real-time map using Lidar navigation and 24 sensors. The iRoom cleaning system allows you to divide your house into specific cleaning regions and you can set both cleaning zones and no-go zones via the Proscenic Home app. The M6 Pro can save up to 5 maps in its memory.

The M6 Pro features a 3200mAh battery that allows for up to 110 minutes of continuous cleaning. Once the battery is low, the vacuum will return to the charging station automatically and will go to the last cleaning position.

The M6 Pro is available in the US from Amazon for $369 and Proscenic’s website for $429.

Proscenic 850T

The Proscenic 850T works using the IPNAS 2.0 cleaning system that uses programmed patterns to reach every area. The 850T has three levels of suction and can increase suction power when it senses that it’s on a carpet. With a size of just 2.8 inches and large wheels, the 850T can go over carpets and door ledges as well as slide under furniture and into corners. You can mop and vacuum simultaneously with 4 cleaning modes: auto, spot, edge, and mopping.

You can control the Proscenic 850T with the included remote control, the Proscenic Home app or through Alexa/Google Home.

The 850T can clean for up to 2 hours per charge and will return to the base automatically for charging.

You can buy the Proscenic 850T on Amazon UK for £229, on Amazon.com for $239 and on Proscenic’s Website for $259.