If you have an Anker PowerCore at home, stop what you’re doing and take a moment to verify the model number. As of this morning, Anker has issued an immediate warning to users surrounding the Anker PowerCore 535 model number A1366 due to an investigation of a housefire being linked to the device.

To see if this model is your own power bank, turn the PowerCore over and search for the numbers at the bottom of the unit. Here you should be able to see the Model. If A1366 follows this on your Anker charger please stop using it immediately.

The risk of this device catching fire is that Anker will be issuing a full refund for those that purchased the PowerCore 535. Anker is directing those that own this model to dispose of it with any certified lithium waste company. It’s not recommended to simply toss these devices in the garbage.

Hit the link below to initiate your refund process from Anker if you own this model. We’ve also listed companies that can help dispose of lithium batteries in a safely managed way. If you have further questions or concerns please reach out to Anker support at [email protected] for assistance.

Anker PowerCore 535 refund form

– USA: https://www.epa.gov/recycle/used-lithium-ion-batteries

– France: https://www.ecologie.gouv.fr/info-tri

– United Kingdom: https://www.recyclenow.com/recycling-locator

– Germany: https://www.umweltbundesamt.de/umwelttipps-fuer-den-alltag/elektrogeraete/lithium-batterien-lithium-ionen-akkus#gewusst-wie