Qualcomm announces QCC305x chipset for budget wireless earbuds

Josiah Ward
The other day, Qualcomm announced their QCC305x Bluetooth chipsets meant to power mid-tier and entry-level true wireless earbuds, bringing some premium features to the lower end.

Qualcomm QCC305X features

The new chipset supports Qualcomm aptX Voice and cVc Echo Cancellation and Noise Suppression for better voice calls

In addition, the Qualcomm QCC305x supports:

  • Always-on wake words
  • Qualcomm Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation
  • Qualcomm aptX Adaptive with up to 96Khz audio resolution
  • Bluetooth Low Energy & Bluetooth 5.2

This is assisted by the new support on Snapdragon 888 which supports Bluetooth 5.2, LE Audio, aptX, and other features

You can read the entire press release here.

