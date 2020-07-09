Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G with focus on gaming

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 865, powering the Samsung Galaxy S20, the OnePlus 8, and many more phones in the first half of 2020.

Now, Qualcomm has decided to give the 865 a little bit of an upgrade with the Snapdragon 865+ 5G.

The Snapdragon 865+ 5G is focused on gaming, with Snapdragon Elite Gaming Features, such as updateable GPU drivers, better rendering, up to 144fps gameplay, 10-bit HDR, and more.

The Snapdragon 865+ 5G also features upgrades to the CPU, GPU, AI Engine, and connectivity technology over the original 865.

Considering the 865+ 5G is focused on gaming, it’s no surprise that the first devices to be announced with the processor are the ASUS ROG Phone 3(Read our new review of last year’s ROG Phone II here. ) and new devices coming out of the Lenovo Legion sub-brand later this year, though hopefully we’ll see more announcements within the third quarter.

You can read more about the 865+ here.