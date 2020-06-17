Qualcomm debuts Snapdragon 690 processor with 5G support

Qualcomm on Wednesday introduced its newest and most powerful 6-series Snapdragon processor for phones, the Snapdragon 690.

Although it falls on the lower end of the spectrum for Qualcomm’s processors, it still features some noteworthy technical capabilities. For one, it offers sub-6 5G support, something previously found in the 700 and 800 series.

Additional features for the Snapdragon 690 include support for 4K HDR video capture, 120Hz refresh rate for displays, dual Wi-Fi antennas, and Qualcomm’s Hexagon Tensor Accelerator (AI).

According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 690 has 20% better CPU performance as compared to its predecessor. Further, it has 60% faster graphics rendering, and 70% better AI performance.

Rounding out the features, the new chipset also supports cameras up to 192 megapixels, Quick Charge 4+ charging, and Wi-Fi 6.

As for devices with the new chip, we should look for announcements from Nokia, LG, Motorola, and TCL in the second half of 2020.