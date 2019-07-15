Qualcomm debuts Snapdragon 855+ processor for game-centric phones

The Asus Republic of Gamers (RoG) Phone II will be the first to use the new chip

Qualcomm on Monday announced it has introduced a souped-up version of its Snapdragon 855 mobile processor. Dubbed the 855+, it features a more powerful CPU and GPU but relies on the same Kyro 485 CPU and Adreno 640 GPU.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

According to Qualcomm, the 855+ is 15% faster at rendering graphics when compared to the current model. What’s more, it houses three times the power of a Snapdragon 845 mobile processor.

Clock speeds in the 855+ can get as high as 2.96GHz; other key features offered in the mobile chip include support for 4K HDR video capture, 5G support with LTE speeds up to 2Gbps, 3D sonic fingerprint technology, and 3D face recognition.

You’ll also get fast, smooth, and power efficient game play with our brilliant on-device Qualcomm AI Engine. Combine these advantages with true HDR gaming and premium audio, and you’ll get fully immersive, elevated experiences unlike any other.

Snapdragon Elite Gaming, a signature detail included here, is a mix of hardware and software designed to give gamers as “exclusive, competitive edge”.

As to when we’ll see phones with the chipset, it’s not exactly clear. Our gut tells us we’ll get them at IFA or in early September. It’s often around this time of year when select phone makers roll out something special for the last quarter.

Asus is the first manufacturer to say it will feature the Snapdragon 855+ in its forthcoming Republic of Gamers (RoG) Phone II . Stopping short of any other details, it only advises that the phone will be the “first” to do so.