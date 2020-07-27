Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 promises full phone charging in 15 minutes

Qualcomm on Monday announced Quick Charge 5, its latest version of its standard for charging battery-powered devices like phones. As one might expect, it takes the already-fast charging technology and dials it way up.

According to Qualcomm, Quick Charge 5 promises to charge a dead phone up to 50% in just five minutes. Moreover, a mere 15 minutes is all that’s required to hit the full 100%.

To achieve this technologically astounding feat, Qualcomm employs a 100 watt/20 volt power supply. And that’s not all; it can support higher wattages and/or voltage, too.

Understanding that typical battery cells and phone charging circuits cannot handle these levels without overheating, it utilizes “stacked cells” which more or less amounts to multiple batteries.

…optimized to take advantage of both USB-PD and Type-C technologies, addressing future Android requirements. Compatibility with industry standards like USB Type-C protocols…

Not only is this new stuff incredibly fast, it’s also more efficient, too. It folds in 12 voltage, current, and temperature protections, and runs 10 degrees Celsius cooler than Quick Charge 4.

Quick Charge 5 is backwards-compatible and works with the USB-PD standard as well as wireless charging.

Mobile devices with Quick Charge 5 are expected to ship as soon as the third quarter of the year (Q3 2020). The feature is already supported on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 865 Plus mobile processors.