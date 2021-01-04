Qualcomm Snapdragon 480: 5G chip for budget phones

Today, Qualcomm announced their Snapdragon 480 chipset, bringing 5G to ultra-budget handsets in addition to other premium features.

Connectivity

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 features 5G connectivity, both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G.

The Snapdragon 480 also features a variety of networking technologies, in addition to Qualcomm’s FastConnect 6200 system, which supports dual WiFi-6 antennas, Bluetooth 5.1, and Qualcomm aptX Adaptive audio, among other things.

AI

The chipset features a Hexagon 686 DSP and a Sensing Hub to improve AI performance over 70% over the Snapdragon 460 by allowing for ultra low-power always-on AI processing.

Camera

One notable feature of the Snapdragon 480 is the triple Spectra 345 ISP, which can capture photos from three 13MP cameras at once or three 720p video streams.

It can also support up to a 64MP still shot from a single camera.

Other Features

The Snapdragon 480 features Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+, support for Full HD resolution at up to 120Hz refresh rate, and support for both UFS chips and LP4x RAM.

There is no information on when the chipset will be available, though it is known that HMD Global, OPPO, and Vivo will be manufacturing phones with this chipset. We can expect that these devices will be around $125-$250.