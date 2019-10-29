RCA offers up 11 Delta Pro Tablet, a 2-in-1 that’s just $140

Big phones are nice and all but tablets are better for reading and consuming media. It’s true, we read it on the internet.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

In all seriousness, we love the difference in performance and productivity that comes with a 10-inch screen. Factor in a keyboard and it gets exponentially better. That’s why 2-in-1 devices are so popular.

RCA understands this and wants to get in on some of that action. This week sees the brand — yes, that one — offering up its 11 Delta Pro tablet. Powered by Android 9 Pie, it starts at just $140 and comes with a detachable keyboard.

Available in a variety of colors, the 11 Delta Pro houses a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, and 32GB storage. No, it’s not going to blast through benchmarks or eat into the Microsoft Surface market share, but it will pick up people who might otherwise balk at the price.

The 11 Delta Pro has a 6-hour battery life and features USB, microUSB, microSD expansion card slot, 1 3.5mm headphone jack, and microphone. Additionally, it packs a front-facing and rear camera, too.

The 11 Delta Pro is available in several colors including charcoal, blue, purple, and pink, and can be found in the RCA Shop and Amazon with prices beginning at $139.99.